  • Tuesday, 12th July, 2022

Report: Al Critical in Fight Against Climate Change

Business | 2 days ago

Emma Okonji

A new report from AI for the Planet Alliance, produced in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and BCG GAMMA, reveals a strong appetite for using Artificial Intelligence (Al) to tackle climate change.

The report however said organisations still face obstacles to achieving impact at scale.

According to the report, “Climate change would have significant impacts on environmental, social, political, and econamic systems around the world. Climate change mitigation along with adaptation and resilience is therefore crucial. Eforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 will be essential, as will efforts to prepare for the consequences of climate change and to minimise the resulting harm. Applying advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (Al) to climate challenges provides a vital way to make meaningful change at this critical moment.”

According to the new report, 87 per cent of public and private-sector leaders who oversee climate and Al topics believe that Al is a valuable asset in the fght against cimate change. The report titled How Al Can Be a Powerful Tool in the Flght Against Climate Change, was released at a recent webinar, organised by AI for the Planet Alliance.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.