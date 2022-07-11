Report: Al Critical in Fight Against Climate Change

Emma Okonji

A new report from AI for the Planet Alliance, produced in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and BCG GAMMA, reveals a strong appetite for using Artificial Intelligence (Al) to tackle climate change.

The report however said organisations still face obstacles to achieving impact at scale.

According to the report, “Climate change would have significant impacts on environmental, social, political, and econamic systems around the world. Climate change mitigation along with adaptation and resilience is therefore crucial. Eforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 will be essential, as will efforts to prepare for the consequences of climate change and to minimise the resulting harm. Applying advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (Al) to climate challenges provides a vital way to make meaningful change at this critical moment.”

According to the new report, 87 per cent of public and private-sector leaders who oversee climate and Al topics believe that Al is a valuable asset in the fght against cimate change. The report titled How Al Can Be a Powerful Tool in the Flght Against Climate Change, was released at a recent webinar, organised by AI for the Planet Alliance.