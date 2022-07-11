Police Confirm Kidnappers Released Girl After Killing Siblings, Shooting Father



Daji Sani

Adamawa State Police Command, has confirmed the release of the kidnapped 13-year-old daughter of Pastor Daniel Umaru, after a huge ransom was allegedly paid to her abductors

The kidnappers, had shot the cleric, killed his two sons and kidnapped his only daughter last week in Mubi, Adamawa State.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Superintendent (SP) Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the released said, the police had already deployed investigation team to uncover and bring the perpetrators to book.

He assured the general public that with the intelligence report at the command’s disposal, the perpetrators of the unfortunate crime would be brought to book within three days.

“I am assuring the general public that with the intelligence report at our disposal, in three days’ time, we’ll arrest the perpetrators of the unfortunate crime,” he said

Meanwhile, the remains of the cleric’s two sons, who were shot dead had been buried by relations and friends according to eyewitness, who said they were buried side-by-side at the church cemetery in Kwarhi, near Mubi.

Reports from the affected areas had revealed that gunmen shot Pastor Umaru, gunned down his two sons and kidnapped his 13-year-old daughter in Adamawa State.

The sons died while the pastor was taken to hospital, where he has been fighting to survive.

Mother of the deceased was said to have suffered trauma following the tragedy that befell the family.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed the residence of Umaru of the ‘Eklesiya Yan’uwa A Nigeria’ (EYN), also known as Church of the Brethren, at Njairi in the Mubi Local Government Area and carried out the dastardly act.

A family source, who also confirmed the released of the victim on Sunday morning said the kidnapped minor was set free by her abductors after collecting a huge ransom, but did not disclose the amount paid.