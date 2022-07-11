Fifteen Shot Dead in South African Township Bar

*14-year-old fatally stabbed in New York subway stationAt least 15 people have been shot dead in a bar in the South African township of Soweto, police say.

Police said gunmen entered the Orlando East tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning and started firing randomly at a group of young people.



They then fled the scene in a white minibus. No motive for the attack has been established, police said.

Several more people are in a critical condition in hospital, the BBC reported.



The victims were believed to be between 19 and 35 years old.



“Bodies were on top of each other with blood all over. We were looking for our loved ones, we had to jump over bodies looking for our brothers,” said local resident Ntombikayise Meji.



Gauteng province’s head of police, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, told the BBC the shooting appeared to have been, “a cold-blooded attack on innocent tavern patrons.”

A statement released by his office said the gunmen had been armed with rifles and 9mm pistols when they entered the bar.



Police are searching for the suspects, whose identities remain unknown, it said.



Thaban Moloi, a community leader in Soweto, was angered by the amount of time it took police to arrive at the scene.



“It’s terrible, I’m telling you. People don’t know what to do. If you were there you could see women and children crying,” he said.



Moloi said the attack happened at 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Saturday but police didn’t arrive until 04:00 on Sunday.

“It took five hours for them to come, honestly,” he said.



A relative of one of the victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto

Four other people were killed in a separate tavern shooting in the south-eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Sunday.



President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the relatives of victims of both shootings.



“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur,” he added.

Shootings are not uncommon in South Africa. They are often linked to gangs or alcohol.



But this is an exceptionally high death toll and comes soon after the death of 21 teenagers thought to have been either gassed or poisoned at another bar in the city of East London.



South Africa is a very violent country at the best times, but this particular incident, coupled with another shooting in Pietermaritzburg, has shaken many.