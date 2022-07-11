Court Restrains Oyo Govt, Firm from Meddling with Contract

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has restrained Craneburg Construction Co. Limited, Oyo State Government and two others from meddling with a contract awarded to ENL Consortium Ltd pending the hearing and determination of a Motion on Notice and the substantive suit.

Justice Enobie Obanor gave the ruling after listening to the plaintiff’s counsel on a motion ex-parte numbered FCT/HC/M/8903.



It was pursuant to the suit numbered FCT /HC/CV/2133/ 2022 in the case of ENL Consortium Ltd. V Craneburg Construction Co. Ltd and four others.

The counsel told the court that ENL Consortium Ltd was awarded a Build-Operate and Transfer (BOT) contract to construct the Ibadan outer Ring Road measuring 32 Kilometres.



The counsel said: “In the course of executing the contract with finances sourced by the contractor, there was a change of administration in Oyo State from the Governorship of Chief Abiola Ajimobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose Government awarded the contract, to that of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the latter did not hide the fact that his administration did not want the Plaintiff to conclude and benefit from the contract.

“Consequently, by some contrivances set out in the statement of claim, the Oyo State Government purported to revoke the contract and re-award same to Craneburg Construction Co Ltd, an Abuja based company, despite the fact that the contract was still subsisting and not resolved through the arbitration clause in the contract, which the OYSG is yet to take advantage of.



The claimant seeks the following reliefs against the defendants jointly and severally.”



After hearing the Motion, Justice Obanor said: “The court is satisfied that the application is meritorious and it is hereby granted and Order made as prayed pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”



The defendants are Craneburg Construction Company Ltd, Fadi Khalil, Mohammed Abdul, Government of Oyo State and Attorney-General of Oyo State.

Justice Obanor adjourned till July 15 for hearing of the Motion on Notice.



