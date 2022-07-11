Chioma Nwaoha: For a God Sent Husband, I Can Give Up My Career

Fast rising Nigerian actress, Chioma Nwaoha is gradually becoming one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry.

After three years, the actress and model has said no role is too big, small, or controversial for her to accept.

The indigene of Isiala Mbano LGA, Imo State and Entrepreneurship graduate says she gets excited whenever she gets roles and enjoys acting with other veterans who make her job easy.

On her most challenging roles she says; “My major challenge is just to make out time for my movie career and business at the same time and to me, no role is most challenging but I can say acting the role of a wicked wife in one of my flicks is tough but I did it and it went well. There are no roles I cannot accept.”

Nwaoha, however, confessed that life as an actress is not easy as there are expectations, and acting as a career is demanding and stressful adding that she admires Genevieve Nnaji, and Regina Daniels and looking forward to the nearest future to working with Genevieve and Nancy Isime.

Despite her love for role interpretation, Chioma Nwaoha made quite an interesting revelation about her career and love life.

“For a God sent husband, I can give up my career if he insists. I have rejected some suitors that came my way. I will reject a suitor if I realize that he isn’t suitable. I also hate lies,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

While reacting to the continuous controversies rocking the lives of her colleagues on social media, the soft-spoken thespian reiterated that she is better off minding her business rather than meddling in people’s affairs.