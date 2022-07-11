Broadband Penetration on Steady Rise, Say Danbatta, Ndukwe

Emma Okonji

Nigeria’s broadband penetration recorded a quantum leap in the last seven months from November 2021 with a record of seven million new subscriptions, indicating a steady rise in nation’s quest to achieve 70 per cent national coverage by 2025.

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, who presented the figures in Lagos recently at the launch of a book on the impact of broadband on the economy, said: “The steady growth in broadband penetration is positively impacting other sectors of the economy such as healthcare, education, agriculture, finance, transportation, commerce, governance, and other sectors.”

The event was chaired by the former EVC of the NCC and current Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, who also applauded the steady rise in broadband penetration.

Danbatta said the sector had impressive statistics as he presented the keynote at the 11th eWorld Forum, which featured the launch of a book: “Nigeria Drivers of Digital Prosperity: The Trajectories of the Digital Evolution, Sector Analysis and Players Contributions”, authored by the convener of the forum, Mr. Aaron Ukodie, a veteran Information and Communication Technology (ICT) journalist and publisher of eWorld News Online.

“Internet subscribers have grown from 90 million in 2015 to 150.36 million as at May 2022. Also, within the period under review, broadband penetration increased from 8 per cent to 43.67 per cent, indicating that over 83.3 million subscribers are on broadband networks of 3G and 4G. Indeed, between November 2021 and May 2022, the networks have added 7 million new users,” Danbatta said.

Danbatta, who was represented by NCC’s Head, Spectrum Administration, Abraham Oshadami, informed the audience that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the sector contributed 12.61 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a reasonable leap from 8.50 per cent in 2015. Active mobile voice subscription also increased from 151 million in 2015 to over 204 million as at May 2022, while teledensity is 107.17 per cent.

On universal access and service, the NCC chief executive said the Commission, through the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), recorded huge successes towards ensuring that telecommunications services are accessible to a large number of people (and communities) at affordable prices, in addition to various projects being implemented by the Commission to increase universal access and service as well as to enhance government efforts in poverty reduction.