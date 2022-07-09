  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Ugwuanyi Congratulates Muslims, Says Nigeria Needs Peace

Latest | 34 seconds ago

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir celebration; wishing all Nigerians love, joy, peace, and prosperity.  

In his Sallah message, Ugwuanyi prayed for God’s boundless grace and favour upon all Nigerians; stating that the solemn festival of Eid-el-Kabir, anchored on love and sacrifice, comes with the peace, unity and fulfillment which the country needs to forge ahead. 

The governor also prayed for God’s protection, unceasing goodness and mercy upon Nigerians in their individual and collective endeavours, adding: “May we all be living testimonies to God’s blessings and have every reason to continue to thank God.”

He, therefore, wished the Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians a pleasant and safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration; urging them to re-dedicate themselves to God and continue to pray fervently for the peace, unity, security and progress of the nation.

