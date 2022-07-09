Tinubu Decries Spate of Violent Attacks on Innocent Nigerians

Adedayo Akinwale

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described as troubling the spate of violent attacks on innocent Nigerians.

Tinubu in his Eid-El-Kabir message to Muslims, said Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) perpetuate such inhumanity in opposition to Islam and all that it means.

Against this background, the presidential hopeful said there was need to take a stand against terror.

Tinubu urged Muslims to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in accordance with the clear, beneficial message and true meaning of the occasion.

He stated: “We face stiff challenges as a nation. Most troubling is the spate of violent attacks on innocent Nigerians. We must take a stand against terror and injustice. These evils lie forever outside our faith. Those who perpetuate such inhumanity do so in opposition to Islam and all that it means.

“To be true Muslims is to adhere to the principles of peace, tolerance, justice, and charity. Our faith asks us to stand against those perpetrating evil and visiting untold misery on others. And we must remain forever obedient to the kind and life-affirming principles of our faith.

“Yes, there are those who seek to bring this nation and Islam into disrepute through their destructive and violent actions. They seek to pit brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, and religion against religion. They want to break the peaceful order of society.

“But Allah has placed us here to build a better Nigeria by taking care and seeing all of its inhabitants as our brothers and sisters regardless of ethnicity, faith and region.

“This we shall do. And no amount of evil or terror from whatever quarter shall stop us from fulfilling what Allah has commanded us to do.”

Tinubu, therefore, urged Nigerians to eschew violence and those who cause and sponsor it, adding that the poor and vulnerable should not be forgotten.

He further urged Nigerians to demonstrate brotherly concern and compassion and give succour to those unable to help themselves.

Tinubu commended the soldiers and other security personnel who paid the supreme sacrifices daily to confront the menace.