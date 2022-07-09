Indomie Now Accepting Entries for Heroes Awards

Omolabake Fasogbon.

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles has declared open the 2022 edition of the Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA), just as its begun search for its next heroes.

The IIDA is an initiative that sought to identify, celebrate, and reward exemplary accomplishments of children who have shown uncommon courage and determination in dangerous situations.

To qualify for the award, children with a strong character from ages 15 below, who have exhibited an act of bravery/heroism in any part of Nigeria will have to be nominated by their parent, guardian, or a third party.

Providing more details, Head of Marketing at Indomie, Sukhman Kaur stated that the award is dedicated to rewarding heroic feats recorded by the Nigerian child and a way of investing in the future of the country.

He said, “Over the last 13 years, we have shown commitment as a company to continuously impact positively on the lives of our core consumers – children. We are back and excited to bring the biggest award that inspires selflessness and patriotism in our youngsters.

“We broke grounds as one of the awards to encourage children who have shown courage in the face of challenges. We are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of IIDA to celebrate and reward the positive efforts displayed by these young heroes”.

Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Tope Ashiwaju, explained further that the initiative would produce three exceptional children who will be awarded N1 million each in scholarships and other consolatory prizes.

He revealed that beyond the companies entrusted with the search exercise, Mark Analytics & Research Services Ltd and BanahGrace Research Agency, other methods have been incorporated to ensure a more thorough search for winners.

He said, “Entries can be submitted online via the company’s website, social media platforms designated email and phone numbers as well as hand-delivered letters.”

He stated further that the search will last for eight weeks beginning from the first week in June 2022, till the last week in July 2022.