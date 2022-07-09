  • Saturday, 9th July, 2022

Fashion Industry Capable of Boosting Nigeria’s Economy

Yinka Olatubosun

Fashion industry is one of the sectors that the Government can use to support  and boost  the nation’s economic growth.

Mr Ayodeji Olugbade, Chief Executive Atlantic Exhibition Ltd disclosed this during an interview with pressmen on the forthcoming Lagos Fashion Fair billed for Eko hotel, Lagos  between Sept 7th and 9th, 2022.

Mr Olugbade noted that “Lagos Fashion Fair 2022 in partnership with Africa Fashion Week Nigeria will feature Masterclass with Toyin Lawani, renowned  Tiannah’s Empire  couture.”

In her own contribution, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, Founder Africa Fashion Week Nigeria stated that ” govt should focus on using fashion as another non oil export to grow our nation’s GDP.”

She added that ” our creative talents are already translating the fashion sector into wealth creation.”

Princess Ademiluyi added that “Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week Nigeria fusion offer an opportunity for creative designers, fashion professionals, stylists, retailers , models, trend setters and consumers to buy wholesale, shop at discounted rate, interact, network and build business relationships with Nigeria and International exhibitors and visitors.”

Mr Ayodeji Olugbade noted that ” this year’s bumper exhibition packages will feature fashionistas, importers from Europe, Asia exporters and their Nigeria counterparts with loads of activities: shopping, runways, shows, musical performances, celebrities appearances, and celebration of fashion icons.”

He further disclosed that ” Lagos Fashion Fair has attained over 3,000 exhibitors, 35,000 visitors, 35 speakers, 84 large  procurement buyers, 69.9 % business networking opportunities and 84% follow up meetings.

“Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week fusion platform is where creative Nigerian fashion designers and entrepreneurs will further  connect with intl designers after the Covid-19 disruption to showcase the beauty and creativity of both worlds through their designs and innovations,” he stated.

