Super Falcons in Make or Mar Clash with Botswana as Injured Oshoala Leaves Camp

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After stumbling in the first hurdle in the race to defending the Women’s Africa Cup of Nation (WAFCON) title against South Africa on Monday, Super Falcons will have another opportunity to steady their match to Nigeria’s 10th continental honour when they clash with Botswana this night in Morocco.

Falcons were beaten 2-1 by Banyana Banyana while the Botswana ladies picked a massive 4-2 victory against Burundi to lead Group C on better goals difference on same three points as the South Africans.

Against Falcons whose egos were bruised and are going to be without their talisman Asisat Oshoala who got injured in that first game, so much is at stake for Nigeria as cup holders.

Captain of the Super Falcons, 39-year-old Onome Ebi didn’t mince words in admitting that initial loss was painful.

“We feel bad to have lost the opening match, and against South Africa for that matter, but we have been able to put that behind us now. We resolved immediately after the match that we will give what it takes to win all remaining games.

“There is no need for too many words. All we want to do is get the win against Botswana to restore our confidence, and then we can take things from there,” she noted after Wednesday’s training.

First choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is expected to return against the Botswanans after missing the first match due to suspension, and the forced departure of Oshoala means the vibrant Gift Monday or Mexico-based Uchenna Kanu will start in the fore for the nine-time champions.

Midfield ace Rasheedat Ajibade, who scored the goal against the South Africans, is expected to again be the pivot as the Falcons search for early goals as from 9pmat the Prince Moulay Al-Hassan Stadium.

Coach Randy Waldrum could ring changes in some departments, with Glory Ogbonna likely to take her place at left back to allow the energetic Ashleigh Plumptre return to her accustomed role at centre-back alongside Captain Ebi, while Osinachi Ohale moves to right back.

Victory on Thursday will calm Nigerian nerves and allow the Falcons to look forward to Sunday’s encounter against Burundi with much confidence.

The team’s medical crew declared yesterday that Oshoala sustained a Grade 2 Medial Ligament strain in the 6th minute of the encounter with the Banyana on Monday, and would be out of action for between two and three weeks, with another one or two weeks period for recovery.

She is due to fly out of Morocco today after medics at her club, FC Barcelona Femeni advised that she return to Spain for proper care.