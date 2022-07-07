APM Terminals Apapa Sponsors Campaign Against Drug Abuse, Illicit Trafficking 

Nigeria’s largest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa took part in sponsoring this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking is observed on June 26 annually. The global event highlights the physical and psychological impact of substance abuse, drug overdose deaths and drug-related humanitarian crises with the aim of eliminating the menace from the society.

The theme for this year’s event is ”Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis”.

APM Terminals Apapa also participated in activities organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Apapa Area Command, to mark the day.

Speaking, Legal and Corporate Affairs General Manager at APM Terminals Nigeria, Chinenye Mirian Deinde said, ”It was a collaborative and interactive workshop comprising of participants in the maritime industry and port community.”

While the audience included secondary school students, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), government enforcement agencies, community leaders and traditional rulers from the community as well as other port stakeholders, terminal operators had the highest representation of the corporate stakeholder group.

“This shows commitment to partner with the NDLEA to curb the menace of drugs coming in through the seaport,” Deinde said.

Also speaking, the Government Relations Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniel, said, “APM Terminals was a proud supporter and sponsor of this year’s program and this gesture was highly appreciated by the NDLEA. We look forward to more collaboration with the NDLEA towards building a drug-free Nigeria.”