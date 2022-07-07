2023: Farmers Search for Agric-friendly Presidential, Guber Candidates to Support with Bulk Votes





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Nigerian farmers have stated that they would vote for any presidential or gubernatorial candidate identified with farmers-friendly manifesto.

This was made known yesterday by the National President of the National Apex of Nigerian Farmers’ Cooperative Societies Limited (NANFACS), Mr. Uzoma Nwogwugwu, in a chat with journalists in Umuahia.

Nwogwugwu said that farmers are interested in the electoral victories of leaders that would come up with policies and commitment needed to improve the agriculture sector of the economy.

He said: “Farmers have decided to get involved in the 2023 general election,” adding that the interest of farmers must be protected and agriculture elevated to its rightful place to drive the economy.

Nwogwugwu said that NANFACS would engage with presidential and governorship candidates of political parties to identify the right presidential and the governorship candidates that would enjoy their bulk votes.

The NANFACS leader stated that no candidate could afford to toy with farmers’ cooperative societies that have no fewer than 35,000 members in each state and Abuja.

He said: “We are going to enter into a written strong agreement with the chosen candidate,” adding that NANFACS would “know what to do” if after winning the 2023 election the candidate defaulted in fulfilling the promise.

Nwogwugwu assured that farmers on their part would deliver the required votes to the identified farmer-friendly presidential or governorship candidate irrespective of political party.

He said that “cooperative is a family and we speak with one voice,” adding that religious and ethnic sentiments have no place among the members of NANFACS.

“When farmers vote for you, it is going to give you great advantage,” Nwogwugwu said.