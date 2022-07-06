More Winners Emerge in UBA Bumper Savings Promo

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has rewarded more of its loyal customers in its monthly Bumper Savings Promo.

This is in line with the bank’s unwavering commitment towards prioritising its customers’ financial well-being and boosting savings culture in Nigeria.

According bank, since it commenced the draws, over 500 winners have emerged from the initiative that continues to reward loyalty while encouraging customers to cultivate healthy saving habits that helps them stay afloat especially during very challenging times.

The UBA Bumper Savings Promo is open to account holders of the bank from the six geographical zones in Nigeria, and customers only need to open a UBA Bumper account and save a minimum of N5,000 in a month to qualify. The more multiples of N5,000 they save, the higher their chances of winning cash prizes and other juicy benefits.

UBA explained that the electronic raffle draws was witnessed by relevant regulatory bodies including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission who were present to ensure transparency and accountability.

Winners who emerged from the Bumper draws include, Ndidiamaka Godgift Ezekwere, Okonkwo Julianpatrick Nnaemeka, Precious C Emeka, Moses Ojo, Mohammed Kadai, Yahaya Idris, Mercy Friday, Princess Chinenye Olisa, Angela Oheje Otumala, Zakari Ridwan, Defence Chigozie Egelonu, Joy Uchekube, Opeyemi Folasade Alatunse, Kenneth Ebietomere, Cynthia Emmanuel Dung, Hauwa Dahiru, Stella Osayamhen, Esther Eloho Odjugo, Ramatu Abdullahi and Ageba Dooember Precious, who all won N100,000 each.

Elijah Ojonugwa Audu smiled home with N500,000 cash prize while Ejike Micheal Nnamani won N1.2 million rent for a year.

Onyinye Marylinda Egbo who won N2 million, , evidently could not hide her excitement when she was contacted over the phone as she screamed, “Thank You, God Almighty!” repeatedly and took time to appreciate UBA for the wonderful gesture. “This is indeed great news especially during these challenging times. Thank you, UBA. You people cannot understand the great impact you have made in my life with this reward. It will help a great deal. May God Almighty bless UBA and you all,” Egbo gushed excitedly., adding, “I am committed to UBA for life,” she stated.

UBA’s Head of Personal Banking, Ogechi Altraide, said : “UBA remains passionate about customers’ overall success. This has consistently been proven in numerous ways, which is why the bank has continually invested in cutting-edge technology to improve its service delivery and its overall aim of delighting customers.”

“With customer-centric promos like the UBA Bumper Draw, we have created an ever-increasing list of millionaires who continue to join the UBA customer-millionaire club,” she added.

According to her, UBA is an institution that is fully concerned about customer-welfare, as the bank understands the current economic realities, with inflation constantly on the high and purchasing power of Nigerians waning. “This has spurred us to again give our loyal customers some reasons to cheer amid it all. We know that this promo will put lasting smiles on the faces of our customers and will also assure them that UBA truly values them,” Altraide said.

Head, Marketing, Diana Ubah also spoke of UBA’s passionate commitment to give back to its customers especially during these challenging economic periods, where people need all the support they can get to make life more meaningful.

“Over time, we have come to realise that these draws go a long way and helps to transform a lot of lives. I have witnessed many events like these, and I must say, the happiness and life-changing moments that comes with a customer getting an unexpected reward is indeed priceless! To this end, I encourage those who are yet to join the winning team, to do so quickly.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries.