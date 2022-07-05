Niger APC Submits Names of Guber Candidate, Running Mate to INEC

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State has submitted the names of its governorship candidate and running mate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The names included the Member Representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency and Winner of APC’s Governorship Primary Election, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago was submitted to INEC while the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Yakubu Garba, was presented for the deputy Governorship candidate.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Musa D Sarkindaji, yesterday said that the candidates’ names and bio data were given to the INEC by the State Chairman of the APC, Mr. Zakari Jikantoro.

According to Sarkindaji the state chairman of the APC “made wider consultation with the critical stakeholders to arrive at the choice of Garba as the deputy governorship candidate.”

The statement described the decision as “good thinking, good combination and good products to the state.”

THISDAY learnt that the duo would be unveiled to the public before Thursday this week.