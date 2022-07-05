NB: Why We Earmarked N6.5m for Best Teacher in Nigeria

The management of Nigerian Breweries Plc, has given reasons why the winner of the 2022 edition of the Maltina-Teacher-of-the-Year award would smile home with a whooping N6.5m.

The annual award, which was inaugurated eight years ago, was designed to identify the best and most exemplary teachers in both the public and private secondary schools nationwide for lavish reward and celebration.

The Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the organiser and sponsor of the competition, Mr Uaboi Agbebaku, who announced the kick-off of the eight edition at a news conference in Lagos pointed out that the competition has yielded a tremendous impact on teachers and the teaching profession as well as Nigeria’s education sector generally.

According to him, Nigerian Breweries came up with the Maltina Teacher-of-the-Year-award on the platform of its social arm, Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, and the entries are voluntary and free of charge to participating teachers.

Agbebaku explained that a total of N6.5million awaited the overall winner of the competition just as it applies to previous winners and a plaque and certificate.

He explained that while the grand winner would go home with N1 million as a national champion and another N500, 000 as a state champion on the day of the award ceremony in October where he or she would be unveiled, the person would also be paid N1 million yearly for the next five years provided he or she remains a teacher.