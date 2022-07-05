Ex-CJN’s Resignation: CDD Links S’Court’s Crisis to Alleged Executive’s Interference

Alex Enumah in Abuja



A social right group, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), has claimed that the recent resignation of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, could not be disconnected from alleged interference by the Executive arm of government.

The group, in a statement, alleged that, “There is strong evidence of the Executive getting involved in activities that interfere with the independence of the judiciary.”

It listed several high-profile mid-night attacks on the houses of senior judicial officers, including justices of the Supreme Court, the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Muhammad’s predecessor, Justice Walter Onnoghen, amongst others as indications of Executive’s involvement in the harassment and intimidation of the judiciary.

In the statement dated July 4 and signed by the Forum of Fellows, the group noted that although the former CJN, had resigned on health grounds, information which they could not yet substantiate showed that Muhammad was forced to resigned over allegations bordering on corruption.

The statement signed by Professors Adele Jinadu, Jibrin Ibrahim and Okey Ibeanu, stated that, “The manner of the resignation – voluntary or forced – and the reason for it – ill-health or cover up for corruption – have raised critical questions on the state of the judiciary”.

They, however, stated that the development has posed a challenge to the constitutional principle of separation of powers, the integrity and the independence of the judiciary.

The Forum of Fellows, therefore, called for the defence and protection of the principle of separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary by all democratic forces and organisations.

Besides, the group also faulted the process of appointment of judicial officers, which they claimed has become politicised, where integrity and competence were no longer core criteria in the selection process.

Besides the Executive, CDD identified what it termed as “excessive powers” of the CJN as another factor at the core of the crisis at the apex court.

To remedy the situation, the group suggested that, “The process of appointing judges at all levels, including the CJN, should be reviewed and made more open with a focus on competence and integrity.

“The excessive powers of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in the control of the Supreme Court and the National Judicial Council, should be reviewed and transformed into a more collegiate system.

“The conditions of service of judicial officers, especially, Judges and Magistrates at all levels, should be improved and their tenures properly guaranteed to insulate them from political and societal pressures and corrupting influences.