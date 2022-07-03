Stop Heating the Polity, PDP Faction Tells INEC Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Embittered by the recent news alleging the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in Kano to have declared Muhammad Sani Abacha as the recognised governorship candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Sadiq Wali faction of the party in Kano state has called on INEC to desist from heating up the polity.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kano Prof. Riskuwa Shehu, had last week told newsmen that the commission only recognised the primary elections conducted under its presence and observation.

In a statement issued by the Chairman Media Committee, Wali Campaign Organisation, Malam Shehu Yusuf Kura yesterday, the Wali faction has drawn the attention of INEC to the fact that it was only an observer at the primary elections and according to the Constitution and Electoral Act of 2022 it had no power, authority, precedence or role in the nomination process of any political party.

It added that it was only the party that has the absolute power of planning and conducting any nomination primaries and should stop trying to usurp the party’s powers in that regard.

The statement also sighted a National Commissioner’s statement in person of Muhammad Haruna from Niger state declaring that INEC was only an observer in the primaries and had no role in nomination process of a party candidate.

It further declared that Aminu Wali was the PDP nominated candidate for governorship in Kano state adding that Dr. Yusuf Bello Danbatta has since been screened by a national committee of the PDP as his running mate.

“It is therefore worrisome for INEC in Kano state, for the third time in less than two months, to try to usurp the powers of PDP in that regard.

“INEC national officials, including a respected and reputable national commissioner in the person of Mohammed Haruna from Niger state, has recently come out to debunk the notion that INEC has any role in the nomination process except as an observer only.

“It is, therefore, disheartening, reckless, and irresponsible for the INEC office in Kano to keep misleading and creating chaos in the election process in the state.

“PDP members and delegates have spoken loudly, and their voices were heard all over the nation when they nominated Alhaji Sadiq Wali as their candidate for governor in the state. A national committee of the party has already screened his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Bello Danbatta for the joint ticket.

“It is, therefore, confusing, unethical, and illegal for Kano INEC to continue to raise an old controversy that will overheat the political space in the state” part of the statement reads.