Drama as Joe Igbokwe Pulls down Post on ‘Wike Visiting Tinubu in France’

Barely a few hours after the Tinubu Media Office debunked reports that the presidential standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in Paris last Thursday, a frontline APC member in Lagos State, Mr. Joe Igbokwe has pulled down a Facebook post on ‘Wike Visiting Tinubu in France’



Igbokwe had posted that Wike, who lost the presidential ticket of the opposition party to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar met with the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu, in France.



In a Facebook post on Thursday, Igbokwe claimed that Wike visited Tinubu in France.

“While they are on social media abusing everybody, Governor Wike goes to France to meet Asiwaju. Abuse, calling names, hate, and bigotry are no strategy. They hated and abused PMB (President Muhammadu Buhari) since 2015 and now they have transferred the aggression to Asiwaju. We wait and see,” Igbokwe wrote.

Some Social Media users had dismissed Igbokwe’s claim and demanded pictorial evidence.



But the Head of Tinubu’s Media Office, Mr. Tunde Rahman, in a swift reaction, denied Igbokwe’s claim.

The declaration reads: “We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.



“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.



“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem. And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable,” Rahman explained.

However, moments after Igbokwe’s post went viral, it was no longer found on his page.



Tinubu departed for France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last Monday morning.

Some hours after Tinubu left the country, Wike released pictures where he was seen vacationing with his Abia counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, in Turkey.