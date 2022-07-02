Archbishop Decries Killing of Christians in Nigeria

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, yesterday, decried the persecution and killing of innocent Christians especially Catholic priests in the country by terrorists describing the attacks as unfortunate.

Kaigama, who spoke at the installation of Most Rev. Isaac Bundepuun Dugu as the Bishop of Katsina-Ala Dioceses also called for sustained prayers to end killing and abduction of Catholic priests, lamenting the growing insecurity situation ravaging states in the country and called for a stop to the practice.

He warned Christians in the Diocese against divisive tendencies that would bring about a crisis in the church, but to work in harmony with Bishop Dugu to bring about peace and development of the church.

In another development, Kaigama expressed concern that most federal roads in the state were in deplorable states.

“The condition of roads in the state are very bad even the road to this place (venue of the event) is also bad, as I was coming here I observed how bad the road is. I urge Governor Samuel Ortom to construct these roads to make them motorable, the ones he cannot do, he should take them to the federal government to come and do them and even link them to my state in Taraba State so that when I retire I will drive on them home.”

Governor Samuel Ortom in a brief remark, acknowledged the deplorable condition of roads especially the Gboko-Katsina Road and promised to take the matter to the presidency for necessary action.

The governor commended the cordial working relationship that exists between his administration and the church and pledged his continued support and partnership with the church for the development of the state.

Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, commended Ortom for ensuring the return of peace in Sankera area which before now was a no-go area due to criminal activities.

The monarch charged members of the church to give maximum support to the new Bishop to enable him to effectively discharge his duties.

Bishop Dugu is the second Bishop of the Katsina Ala diocese.