Lukaku Returns to Inter in Season-long Loan Deal

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, just a year after leaving for Chelsea.

Chelsea paid Inter a club-record £97.5mfor Lukaku, 29, last summer but, before Christmas, he said he was “not happy”and hoped to rejoin the Italian side.

Inter have agreed to pay a loan fee of about 8m euros (£6.9m)for Lukaku, who helped them win Serie A in 2020-21.

The Belgium striker was not a regular starter for Chelsea last season but scored 15 goals in all competitions.

It is understood Lukaku was willing to take a pay cutto seal a move back to Inter, but the club’s financial situation meant it was impossible for them to match his wages or buy the forward outright.

However, president Steven Zhang got involved personally in the negotiations last week, which was viewed as significant.