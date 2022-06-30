  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Lukaku Returns to Inter in Season-long Loan Deal

Latest | 4 hours ago

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Inter Milan on a season-long loan, just a year after leaving for Chelsea.

Chelsea paid Inter a club-record £97.5mfor Lukaku, 29, last summer but, before Christmas, he said he was “not happy”and hoped to rejoin the Italian side.

Inter have agreed to pay a loan fee of about 8m euros (£6.9m)for Lukaku, who helped them win Serie A in 2020-21.

The Belgium striker was not a regular starter for Chelsea last season but scored 15 goals in all competitions.

It is understood Lukaku was willing to take a pay cutto seal a move back to Inter, but the club’s financial situation meant it was impossible for them to match his wages or buy the forward outright.

However, president Steven Zhang got involved personally in the negotiations last week, which was viewed as significant.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.