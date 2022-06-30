  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

‘Kaduna Dry Port Set for Domestic Export Warehouse Operation’

Business | 6 hours ago

The Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) is set to commence operation as Nigeria’s first Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) to promote export of made in Nigeria goods and agricultural produce.

This was disclosed by the Port General Manager, Rotimi Raimi -Hassan at a media parley in Lagos where he said the facility is ready to be launched while listing support infrastructures already put in place for seamless and efficient operation.

According to him, KIDP is set for commissioning to pilot the DEW services as the most equipped facility in Nigeria with modern laboratory to check quality of exports that would be processed through the dry port.

He added that about 10 trucks are ready for deployment and that KIDP has judiciously utilised the Export Expansion Facility Grant from Federal Government under the office of the Vice President to achieve hitch free logistics.

He commended the Federal Government, Kaduna State Government, CEO of Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other government agencies for their support towards the success of the DEW project

“I can tell you that we are ready to make DEW a success and will continue to improve in ensuring that whatever leaves our port meets international standards. Aside being linked to rail, our dry port have installed weigh bridge for accurate weight of cargoes too, “he said.

