  • Thursday, 30th June, 2022

Former Eaglets Captain, Muhammed, Joins FK Sarajevo

Latest | 4 hours ago

Nigerian right back and former Golden Eaglets Captain, Musa Muhammed,  said yesterday that the prospect of playing  on the European continent with  FK Sarajevo  necessitated  his  transfer  to the Bosnian Premier League.

The 25-year-old  pacy defender  on Tuesday  completed  a two-year  deal  to the Liga 12  side  as a free agent from HNK Gorica where he spent some  four years with the Croatian side.

”I have signed a two-year deal with the option of plus one with FK Sarajevo  which is a very big club here in Bosnia and Herzegovina,”  explained Muhammed who led Nigeria  to her fourth  FIFA U-17 World Cup title in the UAE in 2013. “The  current club President (Ismir Mirvić ) of FK Sarajevo  wants to change things positively and bring the club back to where they belong after missing the league title  in the past few seasons  and I’m happy  to be part of this dream.

 “This is the kind of thing that I like;  I’m ready to face the challenges and bring out my best,” Muhammed noted with optimism.

Fudbalski  Klub Sarajevo ( FK Sarajevo ) is one of the most successful clubs in Bosnia and Herzegovina but last won the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2020.  

But  Muhammed reckoned  the club is destined for greater things  under the current dispensation, adding his career would enjoy  further boost with the self-styled “The Giants” (Divovi).

 “We want to win the league here so that we can have the chance of playing in the Champions League or Europa Cup,” he further stressed. “I’m here because the club has great plans of returning to Europe.

“FK are a very ambitious club and  they match my ambition too and I’m so happy because it would give me the opportunity to achieve my own dreams too.”

Noted for his defensive  versatility and apart  from  successful campaign at HNK Gorica, Musa  has also  starred for  İstanbul Basaksehir; FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo as well as Lokomotiv Plovdiv of Bulgaria since his arrival  in Europe from  Kano-based FC Heart Academy in 2015.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.