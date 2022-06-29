Rivers Court Grants N20m Bail to Farah Dagogo amid Tight Security

Blessing Ibunge



A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt yesterday granted bail to the embattled National Assembly member, Hon. Farah Dagogo, after spending 62 days in prison custody.

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny federal constituency, is standing trial on a two-count of conspiracy and cultism, filed by the Rivers State Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Chinwedu Nworgu, in his ruling on the bail application by the defendant counsel, Cosmos Enweluzo, granted the lawmaker bail in the tune of N20million, and one surety, who must deposit a passport photograph alongside the defendant.

The Judge also directed that the surety must be an indigene of Rivers State, who owes a landed property within Port Harcourt valued at nothing less than N20million.

Justice Nworgu also ruled that Dagogo must not be allowed to travel outside the country without the court knowledge, and should deposit his international passport with the court.

Speaking to journalists outside the courtroom, counsel for Farah Dagogo, Cosmos Enweluzo, expressed satisfaction as his client has been granted bail despite the enormous condition as ruled by the court.

On his part, the prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said they were not worried over the bail granted to the defendant, but would be happy if the defendant continues to appear in court to face his trial.

Earlier, THISDAY observed that the premises of the Rivers State judiciary complex were sealed by security personnel with thorough check before allowing the lawyers, journalists and litigants access into the premises.

Dagogo, who is facing two-count charge of conspiracy and cultism, was arrested on April 27, 2022, at the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and has since been detained in the Maximum Correctional Centre in Port Harcourt.