Lexy Mojo-Eyes to Get Special Recognition Award at Chicago Fashion Week

The Chicago Fashion Week is set to award African fashion ambassador and the Chief Executive of Legendary Gold Ltd, Lexy Mojo-Eyes, for his various contributions to the fashion industry.

He will receive the award at the upcoming International Arts Awards Gala and Fashion Week slated from June 30 to July 3 this year in Chicago, US.

The International Arts Awards Gala and Fashion week is the flagship event of Al Nisa Designs, run by African-American modest fashion designer, Carmin Muhammad who is also the brain behind ‘Women Working Together Inc.

The 2nd edition of the first-ever US Modest Fashion Week, with this year’s theme: “Fashion is an Ambassador to World Peace”, the event is expected to host among others, 25 international designers and 80 models to match and pay tribute to trailblazers who have paved the way for emerging designers of different backgrounds.

Mojo-Eyes will be honoured in recognition of his immense contributions to the African fashion industry for three decades, which have in no small measure beamed the spotlight on the continent’s fashion, bringing it global reckoning and patronage.

The pioneer African fashion promoter and entrepreneur has been in the vanguard of promoting African fashion for close to three decades, dedicatedly transforming his vision to make Africa the future of fashion globally, and it would seem that future is now, given the attention it has received.

After three decades of pushing the frontiers of African fashion towards inclusivity and global reckoning, the manifestations of African fashion in more recent times are persisting as nuggets of attraction, inspiring and pulling hosts of people into communion with their beauty and novelty.

With the passage of time, the relentless effort at promoting African fashion by Mojo-Eyes continues to draw pilgrims, journeying across different trade routes, to its fairs, from the Sahel to the savannah and rain forests.

Mojo-Eyes has recorded groundbreaking achievements in the African fashion industry, making him an authority and a revered name in the industry. He is best known for advancing the essence of African fashion industry by inspiring African designers to look inwards to the rich peculiarities embedded in African culture in projecting African fashion towards global recognition, inclusion, and economic viability. The fashion can well be described as the unsung hero behind the revolution that has characterised African fashion for three decades.

The fashion promoter also introduced the first major fashion event in Nigeria known as “The Nigeria Fashion Show” in 1997, ostensibly as a vehicle to build awareness on the rich prospects imbued in African fashion; sustained by its annual editions ever since.

“In stimulating this awareness, the show which gave Nigerian designers the first national platform to express their creative talents compelled participating designers to use only local fabrics and accessories in producing their collection”.

Debuting on the international stage in the year 2000, Mojo-Eyes took 10 top designers from Nigeria to the first international edition of the Nigeria Fashion Show in Paris, from where it proceeded to Milan, London, New York, Atlanta, Houston, Washington DC, Stockholm, Tel Aviv, Johannesburg, Sidney, Perth, Tokyo, Cape Town, Shanghai and the list is endless.

Determined to push even further the frontiers of Nigeria’s fashion possibilities, Mojo-Eyes got the ears of the Nigerian Government through the wife of former president Obasanjo, late Chief (Mrs.) Stella Obasanjo, who lauded the objective of the show and supported the initiative of which she ultimately became Grand Patron and regularly attended.

Understanding the Unique connection between fashion and modelling, he has also been creating opportunities for African youths to make meaningful careers in modelling.

In December 2003, the fashion expert signed a franchise contract in Paris with the International fashion television, Fashion TV, a union that birthed The Nigeria Model Awards, with the goal to create opportunities for young Nigerian girls seeking to build careers in International Modelling.

The insatiable quest of the fashion titan to create new opportunities for young Nigerian girls led to his signing of a new contract with New York based Ford Models in 2004. This secures a Nigerian representative at the annual Ford Supermodel of the World contest in New York where these girls stand a chance to win modelling contracts worth $500,000 and above.

It is instructive to note that the lives of many young girls have been transformed through these channels, with positive ripple effects resonating with global sustainable development goals.

In recognition of the value he has brought to the fashion space, Mojo-Eyes was appointed by Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Information and Communications in 2005 to produce fashion shows as part of the Heart of Africa Project, which he satisfactorily executed in Washington DC, Atlanta, Houston, Paris and London.

Furthering his enduring exploits and positive influence on African fashion, Mojo- Eyes in 2009 was appointed the only African on the Board of Governors of the World Fashion Organisation due to his invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Fashion industry in Africa.

The remarkable strides of Mojo-Eyes in the African Fashion Industry weaves from bringing recognition and attention to African textile, garment and fashion industry to the very core of its commercial nerve, stimulating investment and economic opportunities that give the continent’s fashion business viable impetus.

At the instance of AFREXIM Bank through Folio Communication, Mojo-Eyes was appointed to organize an event which included fashion, music, films and the Arts for the African creative industry at the 1st Intra African Trade Fair in Cairo, Egypt. He consulted in the creative industry sector for the African Union participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and presently consults for the United Nations on the African creative economy.

Legendary Gold Limited over the years, has been at the forefront in promoting African designers and creatives in the African fashion industry, with quite an impressive number of influential designers having been influenced by the brain behind Africa’s foremost fashion promoting firm sustainably inspiring creativity and economic opportunities with its annual events; The Nigeria Fashion Show, the Nigeria Fashion Week, the Nigeria Fashion Awards, the Nigeria Model Awards and Africa Fashion Reception.

Mojo-Eyes has not only staged and been part of huge transcontinental fashion exhibitions to create awareness – from fashion to Milan, New York, Paris, Dubai, UK., but also developed the digital savvy.

In collaboration with the African Union and UNESCO, Mojo-Eyes through The African Fashion Reception, has globally projected Africa Fashion designers and entrepreneurs since 2013 bringing immense success to the continent.