2023: Political Group Canvasses Tinubu-Marwa Ticket for APC 

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A political pressure group, Democratic Young Patriots (DYP) has canvassed for a “Tinubu-Marwa ticket as a liberal, strategic and Pan-Nigerian” option for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that can appeal to the majority of Nigerians, including dousing religious concerns.

The group, in a release issued Wednesday in Abuja by its Coordinator, Bukola Ayelabola, described former military administrator of Lagos state, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd) as the best option from the North for the APC’s Vice Presidential Candidate slot.

According to the organisation: “Marwa’s pedigree, family history and marriage, including records of service, towers above the Nigerian fault lines”.

While urging the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to consider fielding Marwa as his running mate, DYP further stressed that “the choice of Marwa, who is doing a great job as Nigeria’s anti-drug Czar, could be APC’s most accessible ticket to sell.

“Both Tinubu and Marwa were visionary in their liberalism and Pan-Nigerian mindset; while Tinubu married a Christian from the South-South, Marwa was married to a Christian from the South-East.

“Both Tinubu and Marwa were former governors with a legacy of service: while Tinubu was a two-term governor of Lagos State under this fourth republic, Marwa was a two-time governor under the Military in Borno and Lagos States.

“In the course of their service to the people and Nigerians, both Tinubu and Marwa have been able to live above the Nigerian ethnoreligious fault lines and consistently demonstrated a sense of liberalism.

“If the APC must pick a Vice Presidential candidate who will give the party and Tinubu the needed national acceptance, it has to be a Buba Marwa,” said the group.

DYP also noted that the choice of Marwa would give Tinubu “the best and experienced handle on Nigeria’s worsening, judging by what Marwa is doing with the NDLEA.”