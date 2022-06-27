Upsurge in Crime Related to Drug Abuse, Says Diri





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said that there is a direct relationship between drug addiction and increase in crime and criminality in the country.

Diri stated this on Saturday at the Peace Park in Yenagoa during a sensitisation walk/campaign against drug abuse to mark this year’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

This is as the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters Abuja, Rear Admiral Jason Gbasa, has urged young people to embrace education and shun quit drugs and other ways to get wealth quick, saying that sound education remained the only sure way for better life.

Gbasa stated this in Igbedi Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa, during the funeral service of his mother in-law, Mrs. Margaret Pere, at the weekend.

He said that the youths should not turn their back on wise counsel, because it would never disappoint them in anyway.

A press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said that the governor has constituted a Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee with well qualified personnel in the field to address the menace associated with drug abuse.

Alabrah noted that crime and criminality were intertwined with drug abuse, and said that the committee was set up to prevent lives of the young ones from wasting away.

He emphasised that his government was determined to rescue those caught in the drug addiction web by building a rehabilitation centre in the state.

He appealed to youths to join the campaign against the illicit act and desist from the dangers of drug addiction.

He said: “I have always said that crime and criminality have an inverse relationship. If you look at the statistics of criminal and gang activities across our country, you will discover that most of those involved in crime and criminality are drug addicts.

“We cannot afford to waste the lives of the underprivileged. Our youths are golden to us.

“As a government, we have come to that realisation, and that was why we set up this committee made up of professional and committed members that have continued to sensitise the populace and our youths to move away from drug, crime and criminality and embrace the good life.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure that even those that are addicted will soon have a place of rehabilitation. Your state government is building a rehabilitation centre in Ogbia Local Government Area.”

Governor Diri also cautioned politicians against influencing the youths negatively on illicit drug use, urging them to desist from the inhumane act or be ready to face the circumstances that come with it.

He thanked the Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee for always being proactive in the fight against drug abuse and addiction.

In her opening remarks, the Chairperson of the Committee, Dr. Faith Zibs-Godwin, noted that the UN General Assembly in 1987 decided to observe every June 26 as international day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking as an expression of its determination to achieve its goal of a society free from drug abuse.

Zibs-Godwin stressed that the motive of this year’s theme, which is “Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis,” was to raise role models that will help others live a normal life and empower them to deal with life’s challenges.

The chief of administration said that youths must listen to counsel either from the community or elders because one that could not have it has missed the way.

“While I want to shy away from publicity she will boast about her son-in-law. She always provide, supply my kitchen with fresh palm produce, fufu, both in Lagos and Abuja.

“She was a prayer warrior, my intercessor, she always kneel and call on God on my behalf for safety and prosperity.

“There was a personal relationship between me and the children, we will surely miss her, as she was a special woman to all that came in contact with her.

“Another thing I missed about her was her honesty, she was very blunt in all she does very strait forward.

“She was not diplomatic when she sees a thing she say it the way it is, if you get angry that’s your own, but the next day she comes and laugh again, but when she still see wrong thing she still say it,” Gbasa said concerning his mother in law.

He admitted that his mother in-law played a major role in his career, that her experience led him to be who he is today.