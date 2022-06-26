  • Monday, 27th June, 2022

Buhari Back in Abuja After Attending Commonwealth Meeting In Kigali

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja after after a four-day visit to Kigali, the Rwandan capital to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

The President, who travelled on Wednesday after presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja around 1:04pm, and was received by top government officials including his Chief of Staff (CoS), Prof Ibrahim Gambari. 

While in Kigali,  President Buhari attended the official opening ceremony  of CHOGM on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

He also held high-level bilateral discussions with other Commonwealth leaders, including the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and met with Nigerians living in Rwanda.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami.

Others in the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

