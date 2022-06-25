Mercedes-AMG Rounds off Range of Exclusive Special Editions with GLE SUVM

ercedes-AMG is celebrating its 55th anniversary with six “Edition 55” special models based on the GLE SUV and GLE Coupé in this demanding market segment as well. The customers have the advantage that exquisite equipment scopes and details that are only available for the “Edition 55” make this limited-edition model particularly desirable. The anniversary models are available to order now until December 2022. The colour selection with obsidian black metallic or MANUFAKTUR diamond white bright, the special car film, the 22-inch AMG forged wheels and the specific trim parts in carbon matt black underscore the classy and exclusive appearance.

As a special identifying feature of the “Edition 55”, both sides of the vehicle feature special car film with the AMG emblem and an AMG diamond. Further exciting contrasts are provided by the 22-inch forged AMG cross‑spoke wheels, painted matt tantalum grey with high-sheen rim flange. The wheel hub covers with “Edition 55” lettering and laurel wreath testify to great attention to detail.

With the AMG Night Package, selected exterior elements are finished in high-gloss black. Depending on the selected paint colour, this results in bold contrasts or fluid transitions. High-gloss black is used for the front splitter and the trim strip of the AMG front apron, the exterior mirror housings, the window surrounds and the trim strip of the AMG rear apron. Added to this are heat-insulating dark-tinted glass aft of the B-pillar and two black chrome-plated twin tailpipe trims.

An exclusive detail for connoisseurs is the fuel filler cap in silver chrome with AMG lettering: This classy element is only revealed when the fuel filler cap is opened.

The interior is characterised by the contrast of black and red. Stainless steel door sill trims with red illuminated AMG lettering welcome driver and passengers. To match, the black AMG floor mats made of high‑quality velour feature red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red.

The AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre also commemorates the anniversary with the “AMG” and “55” badges and underscores the impression of the special models as exclusive collector’s items.

The AMG seats are upholstered in two-tone nappa leather AMG in red pepper/black. When equipped with exclusive nappa leather AMG, the door panels and centre console are also designed in this colour combination (standard on GLE 63 S 4MATIC+, optional on GLE 53 4MATIC+ and GLE 63 4MATIC+). The hand rest in the centre console is enhanced with an embossed AMG crest. The luxurious, sporty ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG trim elements in carbon matt black.

The scope of delivery of the “Edition 55” also includes a tailor-made AMG Indoor Car Cover. With its breathable outer panelling made of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and antistatic inner fabric made of flannel, it protects the vehicle in the garage from dust and scratches.