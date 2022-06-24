  • Thursday, 14th July, 2022

Action Peoples Party Set to File Suit Seeking Tinubu’s Disqualification 

Breaking | 3 weeks ago

By Udora Orizu 

Action Peoples Party (APP) will on Monday drag the Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu to court to challenge his academic qualification to stand for the 2023 election.

The decision followed alleged irregularities in the academic qualification and documents submitted by Tinubu to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Chairman of the party, Uche Nnadi, who disclosed this in a statement said that the party had enough facts to nail tinubu

He said, “Tinubu’s new forms contradict his 2007 affidavit that he has primary school and secondary. He denied attending Primary and Secondary but claims a university degree in new INEC forms published today. He commited perjury as he abandons his earlier claim of attending primary school, sworn in an affidavit to run for governor but now claims not to have attended primary school. His new declaration in new INEC forms of not attending primary and secondary school (is) false information, in view of earlier nomination forms of 2007 on oath containing alleged controversial primary and secondary schools he claimed to have.”

Details later…

