Buhari Congratulates Ekiti Governor-elect, Oyebanji



* Urges him to be magnanimous in victory



* Says victory good omen for party ahead of 2023 polls



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Ekiti State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, on his victory at Saturday’s governorship poll.

The president, in a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the state and the party, before his nomination as the APC candidate.

He, however, urged him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

President Buhari also rejoiced with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee (NWC) for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party. According to him, “This is a good beginning for you and your team. The APC is getting stronger and more united. The victory of our party in Ekiti is an indication of the confidence of Nigerians in the ability of our great party to deliver quality governance to all.”

He charged all APC members within and outside the country to see this as a good omen for the 2023 general election and work assiduously to ensure the party’s victory, continuing the trend with Osun State gubernatorial poll in July.

President Buhari also felicitated the people of Ekiti State for the smooth conduct of the election, affirming that they are the real victors as they have been able to freely choose their leader for the next four years.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the law enforcement agencies for the preparations put in place, urging them to keep the momentum for future elections.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

