2023 Elections: Military Has Resolved to Eliminate Threats to National Security, Says COAS

•Supplier of NAF A-29 Super Tucano combat aircraft opens office in Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has stated that the military high command has resolved to eliminate all threats to national security.

Yahaya also warned military personnel to remain apolitical and professional.

This is coming as the supplier of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Super Tucano light attack combat aircraft, the United States-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), has opened an office in Abuja, a move seen as a boost to US-Nigeria military partnership.

Speaking in Abuja at the closing ceremony of the week-long Second Quarter Chief of Army Staff Conference 2022, Yahaya said military authorities would sustain the procurement of arms and ammunition to boost the war against enemies of state.

The army chief, who reaffirmed the military’s loyalty to the President and the Constitution, said the military was determined to eliminate all threats to national security.

“I reaffirm the continuous, unalloyed loyalty of all officers and men of the Nigerian Army to the Constitution and President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“I wish to assure His Excellency of our unwavering resolve to timely eliminate all threats to national security in collaboration with sister services and other security agencies,” he said.

Yahaya warned personnel to remain apolitical as the 2023 election approaches.

“Commanders are reminded that as the 2023 general election approaches, troops under their command must remain apolitical and operate professionally.

“They must continuously review their contingency plans for the provision of security support through an effective mechanism of cooperation with other security stakeholders.

“As earlier highlighted during my opening remarks, the reviewed Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation Safe Conduct guiding troops during the upcoming 2023 general election will be distributed in earnest.

“I, therefore, urge you to thoroughly sensitise troops on their contents and implore them to operate following extant provisions throughout the period,” he said.

The army chief also pledged to sustain the procurement of arms and ammunition and other equipment.

“Furthermore, I intend to sustain the procurement of more vehicles, arms, ammunition and other technical spares needed for the successful conduct of our operations.

“It, therefore, behoves commanders at all levels to ensure the judicious utilisation and maintenance of these resources to achieve the desired effects as well as end state”, he said.

Meanwhile, the supplier of NAF Super Tucano light attack combat aircraft, the United States-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has opened an office in Abuja, a move seen as a boost to US-Nigeria military partnership.

A statement by the US Mission in Abuja, said the SNC is a recognised US defence contractor and the first to establish a permanent presence in Nigeria.

“SNC outfitted these US-made Embraer aircraft with the equipment necessary to counter Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa. At the time the deal was completed, it was the largest ever foreign military sale in Sub-Saharan Africa, valued at $497 million.

“SNC remains engaged with NAF with ongoing technical and maintenance support for NAF,” it said.

The US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Kathleen FitzGibbon, hosted the Nevada-based Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) at the US Ambassador’s residence on June 15 to commemorate the inauguration of its office in Abuja.

DCM FitzGibbon congratulated SNC for the dedication it showed to Nigeria, both through its recently established presence and existing programs in the country.

SNC Senior Vice President, Ed Topps, who was on hand to represent the company, stated, “SNC is proud to help improve the security of the Nigerian people through the A-29 Super Tucano programme. The aeroplane is performing above expectations, thanks to the professionalism of NAF pilots and maintainers.

“We hope Nigeria can increase operational effectiveness by adding another squadron of A-29 aircraft as quickly as possible,” he said.

