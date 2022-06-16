Strike: ASUU Issue More Complicated Than Nigerians Think, Says FG

•Industrial action killing country’s future, group tells govt

•Warns of more guns with youths than books •Proscription of unions: Lecturers drag Obaseki to court

Deji Elumoye, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



There is more to the four-month old industrial action embarked upon by public universities’ lecturers and supporting staff, the federal government has said.

According to the government, the issue concerning the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other three university- based unions was not as simple as people think.

This is just as government has approved the establishment of e-learning centers for primary schools across the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this yesterday, during an interview with journalists at the end of the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the State House, Abuja.

ASUU had embarked on strike on February 14, over unresolved issues with the federal government and since then, all the public universities have been shut down.

Besides, other university-based unions, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU) as well as the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) also withdrew their services over the alleged government insensitivity to their demands.

On why government approved the establishment of e-learning centers but was unable to resolve problems with unions in the public universities for the students to go back to school, the Minister said the issue with the unions was not as simple as the public think.

According to him, government was worried over the long closure of the public universities and was making frantic efforts to ensure that all the contentious issues are resolved.

Mohammed, who briefed on behalf of the Minister of Education said: “I wish that the ASUU issue is as simple as many of us think it is. I don’t think it’s that simple. But I want to assure you that a lot is going on behind the scenes.

“And I think probably the Minister of Education will be better positioned to give the details. But like any government, if we’re not concerned, we would not set up all the committees which have been working on. If we are not concerned we will not be looking for means to even assuage the feelings of the Union.

“We’re worried we’re concerned, and we’ll continue to work towards finding an early resolution of the problem.”

“And then the other question has to do with the with ASUU strike. I think if I remember this e-learning, I think has to do more with primary schools and not universities.

“And I don’t think because we’re having challenges with the university lectures, we should stop primary school students in continuing with their education”.

On the approval by FEC, Information Minister said, “The Minister of Education has sought approval from Council for the award of contracts for the provision of a satellite- based education system for 109 e-learning centers across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The contract was for the sum of N964 million and is in favour of Messrs Nas Navigation. The purpose of the memo is to provide each senatorial district in the country with e-learning provision, each states has three senatorial districts and the FCT has one senatorial district

“The scope of the project is the provision of satellite based education system for about 4,360 users in the 109 senatorial districts and it was through the installation of 109 receiver satellite unit model antenna in three schools in each state.

“Installation and provision of 109 vast mile server in three schools in each state connecting up to 100 device installation of 109 server units for receiver terminals and deployment of 4,360 Android tablets.”

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, the Victims of Persecution, has written the federal government, accusing it of mortgaging the future of Nigerian youths by not doing enough to find lasting solution to the perennial ASUU strike.

The group in its letter written to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) also indicted nine other institutions and persons responsible for education in the country.

This is just as it sounded the warning that, “soon there could be more guns than books and more kidnapping bushes than libraries.”

Victims of Persecution in the letter titled, “ASUU Strikes: Our Responsibility to Our Youths And The Nigerian Destiny”, lamented that the industrial action which began in February has kept university students at home for four months running without any meaningful resolution in sight.

Those fingered in the dilemma of Nigerian youths it listed included the Minister of education, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Executive Secretary National University Commission, Chairman Senate Committee on Education (tertiary institutions), Chairman House Committee on Education (tertiary institutions) ,National President Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities.

Others were the National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Chairman, Association of Vice Chancellors of States owned Universities and the President, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS). The letter signed by the rapporteur of Victims of Persecution and former Attorney-General for Justice, Imo State , Chukwuma- Machukwu Ume, regretted that while the future of the youth was being mortgaged, the government and all those concerned were looking undisturbed.

“The governments are unconcerned about the current state of the youth education and related motley affairs in the country”, it stated.

While the group acknowledged what it described as myriads of problems bedeviling the country, it stressed that “this lingering perennial ASUU strike is killing the future of our country”.

The group reminded the SGF that he is one of the few persons that providence has positioned to contribute to the destiny of Nigeria and that of the youth, adding that, “this can only be achieved through conscious departure from our culture of lip service to functional education in our tertiary education.”

It regretted, that despite the clear provisions of Article 11(3) of African Charter on the Right and Welfare of the Child, that the country ascribed to, no effective step seem to have been taken to address the perennial ASUU strikes since 1988 .

The Victims of Persecution observed that even the nation’s annual education budget has continue to drop over the years without any sign of improvement.

Proscription of Unions: Lecturers Drag Obaseki to Court

In a related development, ASUU, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma chapter, Edo State has dragged the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Attorney General of the State (AGS) to court over last week’s ban on all unions activities in all the state owned tertiary institutions.

The state government had following a protest by students of AAU over the lingering nationwide strike by ASUU suspended all union activities across all state-owned institutions of higher learning.

It had said the affected unions included ASUU, NASU, SSANU, ASUP, Non-Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and all allied unions operating across all state-owned tertiary institutions.

But in an originating summons in Suit No NICN/BEN/40/2022 before the Benin Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, the chairman and Assistant Secretary of ASUU, Dr. Cyril Oziegbe Onogbosele and Dr. William Odion respectively, who were claimants in the suit want the court to determine whether the state government and others who are the defendants have the power under section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and section 35(3) of the Trade Unions Act, Cap. T14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, to suspend or prohibit trade union activities in AAU.

They said in the event that the parts of the constitution do not give such powers to the defendants, the court should declare their order on the ban of ASUU activities as “unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and same as ultra vires the powers of the Defendants.”

They also want, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their servants, employees and/or agents from interfering with or intermeddling in the Claimants’ exercise of their fundamental right to engage in trade union activities at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.”

The group further want an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, their servants, agents and/or privies from taking any form of disciplinary action against the Claimants on account of their trade union activities at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.”

No date was fixed for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

