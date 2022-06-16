Relatives of Abducted Kaduna-bound Train Passengers Urge FG to Intensify Efforts for Release of Remaining 50

John Shiklam



The families and relations of passengers kidnapped in the March 28, Abuja-Kaduna train attack have appealed to the federal government to intensify efforts to secure the release of the remaining 50 victims being held captive by the terrorists.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna yesterday, the Chairman of the victims’ families, Dr. Abdulfatah Jimoh, expressed concern over the health condition of those still in captivity.

Jimoh said the 11 that were released on Saturday were still in the hospital as they are sick, traumatised and mentally unstable.

Jimoh whose wife is among those still in captivity, commended the government for the release of the 11 and appealed that urgent steps should be taken to ensure freedom for the remaining 50 victims.

He said, “Today being the 77th day after the abduction of our loved ones in the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna Train, we are here to express our appreciation to God Almighty and thank Mr. President, the Service Chiefs, and other Nigerians for the efforts at ensuring the release of 11 of our loved ones.

“We are also saying that, we still have 50 of our loved ones in captivity and we are praying that very soon, they will also be released and reunited with us.

“Those that were released are still receiving treatment in the hospital, they had gone through a lot of trauma for 77 days, mental trauma, psychological trauma and mental torture.

“They are mentally unstable. So, they are still recuperating. We hope very soon; they will come back to their normal selves.

“Some of those still in captivity are sick according to information available to us. So, we are appealing to the federal government to ensure they are rescued as soon as possible.

“Even those that are not physically sick are not in good mental status, so everyone in there needs to come out as soon as possible, every one more day they spend there is a day of trauma. We are hoping, praying and appealing that all of them are rescued in the shortest possible time.”

