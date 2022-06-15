2023: Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Urged to Form Alliance to Defeat Tinubu, Atiku

Human rights activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the presidential candidates of Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso and African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore to form an alliance ahead of 2023 elections.

According to him, the coming together of Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians will lead to the defeat of the two prominent parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are fielding Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar that order.

Adeyanju stressed that it will be a Herculean task for Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore, and others to defeat Tinubu and Atiku except they form an alliance.

He added that elections are won in villages and not in the towns and cities, adding that the emerging politicians should swallow their pride and work together.

Adeyanju equally emphasized the importance of political structures at the grassroots said these on Twitter.

“There’s no way Peter Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore and other politicians can defeat APC and PDP if they don’t work together because elections are not won in urban areas, but rural areas. Politicians should learn to swallow their pride and work together.

“This I must be president by all means is why APC and PDP will continue to humble egoistic political actors. Embrace this truth in the best interest of Nigerians and work together,” he said.

