Ivy Luxuria Estate, Propelled by Service to Humanitarian

President Marcopolo Properties Limited, Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Frank Okafor has said his newest housing scheme, Ivy Luxuria Estate, was propelled by his desire to render service to humanity.

“I have looked around the country and realised that a lot of people need shelter and I felt that if I could provide this, I will have helped humanity. That is what drove me into this business”, he noted further.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Ivy Luxuria Estate in Lekki, Lagos, Okafor said though the houses in the estate were not at all for free, his concept was different in the sense that his company is poised to give the service at a minimal cost.

“We are not out to make the whole profit in the world. Our goal is to give the structure to humanity at a minimal based cost, that is as if you are using your money to build it,” he added.

Okafor, who revealed that the estate has 100 housing units for families, added that “Marcopolo is a brand that provides for the lower, middle and high classes in the building sector”.

Conscious of the dilapidating road network in the Lekki -Ajah axis, he said estates owners in the area are talking to the Lagos State government on the need for intervention, adding, “we believe we have a listening governor in place of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we are talking to him because one of the important aspects of a community is the roads and power supply.

“So we have been talking to the governor and we believe very soon they are going to come up on board to ensure the roads are made accessible”.

Ivy Luxuria Estate is an upscale residential development situated a few minutes from Chevron Drive, off Orchid hotel road. The estate is developed by a premium real estate development company, Marco Polo Properties Limited.

Residents will enjoy amazing facilities such as a gym, swimming pool, playground for kids, water treatment plant, 24/7 power, and Security will all be provided.

