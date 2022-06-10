Islamic Group Urges Security Agencies to Fish out Perpetrators of Owo Church Attack





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Islamic group, the Islamic Welfare Foundation (IWF), has called on the Government of Ondo State and security agencies in the county to use all resources within their disposal to fish out the mass murderers responsible for the bloodletting recently at the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

This, the group said would go a long way to make them face the full wrath of the law.

During the attack, about 40 persons have reportedly killed by the armed gunmen that invaded the church during the last Sunday church service.

Well-meaning Nigerians and leaders have expressed dismayed over the attack and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators without further delay.

In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the National Coordinator of the IWF, Dr. Hassan Kalejaiye, described the attack as sacrilegious, irreligious, and roguish.

The statement read: “The Islamic Welfare Foundation is dismayed at the desecration of the St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“The Foundation finds this unfortunate incident as sacrilegious, irreligious, and roguish.

“This bedlam is condemned in its entirety as there can be no justification for such heinous bloodbath among humans, not to mention this kind of barbarity in a place of worship.”

The statement added that “in this vein, IWF expresses its deepest sympathy with the families of the victims, and the Catholic Church. We also extend our sympathy to the people and government of Ondo State.

“We join peace-loving people of Nigeria in prayer that this nation shall rise above this dark cloud of violence.

“On this note, IWF calls on the government of Ondo State and security agencies to use all resources within their disposal to flush out the mass murderers responsible for this bloodletting and make them face the full wrath of the law.”

The statement however noted that “in addition, IWF charge government at all levels and the security agencies to ensure that the protection of lives and properties at all corners of this country is paramount.”

