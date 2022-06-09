NEPC Trains Women Entrepreneurs on Export in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in collaboration with the First Bank of Nigerian Plc (FBN), has organised a one-day workshop on how to export products to international market for women entrepreneurs in Sokoto.

Speaking at the event, the Head, Trade Promotion Advisor of NEPC’s Sokoto Smart Office, Mr. Ahmed Yahya, called on women entrepreneurs in the state to register with the agency to stand a chance in benefiting from the available opportunities.

Yahya said that the FBN has promised to make soft loan available for any interested member to pursue her export business.

He said that the agency has struck a deal with the bank within the North-west region of the country to introduce their products for export provided such person has met registration requirement, especially by possessing the NEPC’s and NAFDAC’s certifications.

He disclosed that the agency and the FBN are ready to assist them in getting their goods to the international market for proper marketing.

Ahmed further assured that in no distance time, the economy of the country would not be driven by oil but by exportation through entrepreneurship.

Delivering a paper titled “Export Potentials for Women,” Ambassador Nafisa Abubakar Zaki, an entrepreneur and social development expert, urged Nigerian women not to relax but make use of their God given potentials.

Zaki, who is the founder of Zaki’s Gems General Services Limited, urged them to note that trade enhances opportunity for anyone regardless of their gender or background.E

Also speaking, a Canada base entrepreneur and Chief Executive Director, Global Women Ambassadors in Canada,, Ms. Kemi Amusan, also known as Lady Kay, who addressed the participants from Canada via zoom, commended NEPC and FBN for creating the opportunity for the women in the state.

Amusan said that her association is ready to work with the small scale business owners in Nigeria in marketing their products abroad.

She called on NEPC to collaborate more with those in diaspora in other to have a good working relationship.

Other speakers, including the Head of Export Desk, FBN, Mrs. Efua Gbadamosi, delivered a paper titled “Accessing Non-oil Export Finance Facilities” while the Unit Head, Youth and Women Banking of FBN, Mrs. Bamidele Kutemi, delivered a paper titled “Women Products and their Accessibility.” Their papers were also delivered via zoom from Lagos.

Meanwhile, one of the participants, Mrs. Kudirat Adegoke, who spoke with our correspondent, has commended the organisers of the workshop, which she said is timely.

Adegoke said that seminars like this would spur women especially from the northern region to do more, having realise that people and corporate bodies believe in them.

She, however, appealed to government at all levels to continue to create enabling environment so as help more women to make use of their God given potential.

