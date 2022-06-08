Anambra Assembly Adjourns over Death of Member

The Anambra House of Assembly yesterday adjourned sine die in honour of a member, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted and killed by gunmen.

The Speaker, Mr. Uche Okafor, announced the adjournment following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Dr Nnamdi Okafor and seconded by Mr. Emma Nwafor, (Orumba South) Constituency.

Okafor officially announced the death of Okoye, who until his abduction was representing Aguata Constituency ll in the House under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he recalled that Okoye was abducted on May 15, while the Police Command in the state confirmed his death on May 21.

“With a heavy heart, we want to officially announce the death of one of us, Dr Okechukwu Okoye, who was abducted on May 15 and the police command announced his unfortunate death on May 21.

“We sympathise with his family, his community, Isuofia and the Aguata Constituency and pray that God console all of us and his soul rest in peace.

“We, therefore, urged security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring that the perpetrators are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

“We also urge the State Governor, Dr Charles Soludo, to do more in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state and residents to be security conscious and help security agencies with the right information for swift action,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

