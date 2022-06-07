Benue Economy in Critical State, Says YPP Guber Candidate

George Okoh in Makurdi

Former Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Dr. Robert Orya, who emerged as the Benue State governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has stated that the economic situation in state requires his intervention to remedy the situation using his financial expertise.

He noted that his emergence during the governorship primary election in Makurdi, the state capital, as a governorship candidate would bring about economic transformation and security, which will be one of his priorities if elected into office next year.

The former managing director of NEXIM Bank pointed out that since 1999, successive leaderships in the state have borrowed so much from banks such that in 2023, there will be no room for incoming governor to borrow again.

He lamented that “Benue State is in a critical financial condition that requires an expert that understands how things work.

“It is unfortunate that the ‘big people’ in Benue State have formed the habit of throwing money they stole from the state coffers to youths to scramble over it while sitting in their comfort zone with their children drinking champagnes.”

The governorship hopeful, who said 2023 is a year of revolution without bearing guns and arrows, but with the use of PVCs, assured the state that his administration would be youth-oriented with 70 percent of them occupying various positions while primary and secondary education will be free in the state.

While calling on women and youths to join his rescue mission drive from the hands of the political class, he noted that his administration would not accept food and donations from any quarters for the IDPs, rather he will return them to their ancestral homes.

In his remarks, the Benue State Chairman of YPP, Dr. Gwadue Hough, said 2023 will not be business as usual, as the party is out to rescue Benue children from the hands of the rich.

Inaugurating the 17 member state executive in Makurdi, the National Organizing Secretary of the YPP, Mr. Moses William, charged them to be above board in carrying out activities of the party in the state.

He said the YPP candidate, Orya, possesses all the qualities to prevent Benue State from insecurity, hunger, poverty, and restiveness if voted into office as governor, and call on Benue electorate to shun money politics.

