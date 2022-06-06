Ekiti 2022: Candidates Sign Social Contract Pact with NUJ, JDPI, Elders’ Council

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ten governorship candidates contesting in the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State has promised to fulfill all promises made in their manifestos if elected.

To attest to their words and allay all doubts, the candidates signed a ‘Social Contract Agreement’ with representatives of the people at a programme organised by the Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI) in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Ekiti State Council of Elders.

The pact signed by the candidates and also endorsed by representatives of the people, including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, women and others, would serve an evidence to hold the candidates accountable.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bisi Kolawole, was absent at the programme without any information despite persistent notice, a situation the people’s representatives described as an affront and disrespect for the people he intends to serve.

The various groups and stakeholders at the programme said the action of Kolawole and few others who shunned the programme suggests that they have nothing to offer the people.

Candidates who signed the pact with the people included the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni; ADC, Wole Oluyede; ADP, Erelu Kemi Elebute-Halle; YPP, Debo Ranti Ajayi, and PRP, Ben Agboola.

At the programme, all the candidates present presented their manifestos and how they intend to achieve them.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, pleaded with all candidates to go about the race with love rather than acrimony.

Ajakaye urged the candidates to be ready to support whosoever wins if truly they love Ekiti State, saying the style of walking away after elections should stop.

Also, the Chairman, Council of Obas in Ekiti State, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, urged whosoever wins the election to extend hands of fellowship to others so as to share ideas and move the state forward.

The Director of JDPI, Reverend Father, Emmanuel Akingbade, said the manifesto of the emerged governor would be printed out on bill boards across the state to serve as a reminder.

He added that a survey would also be carried out to score the governor and call his attention to areas that have not been well attended to.

