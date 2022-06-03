Moët Abebe Signs New Deal with DSE Africa





Mary Nnah

Award-winning On-air personality and actress Moet Abebe, popularly known as The Radio Goddess, is set to be unveiled as the new signee under the prestigious talent and event management agency DSE Africa.

This collaboration perfectly captures a new rave thereby tapping into the African entertainment culture of this decade, a defining era that has shaped creatives such as Moet Abebe, today.

DSE Africa is a talent and event management company that provides management services to African talents and is recognised as a formidable brand leader in the entertainment industry globally.

Poised with the vision to effectively breakout and sustain the best African talents locally and internationally and establish them as global brands, DSE serves as the talent management body for iconic stars in the industry such as Teni the Entertainer, Kidakudz, Tolani Baj, Ajebutter22, Major Bangz, Ojay Arts and a host of others in the lifestyle industry.

Speaking on the signing, Abebe noted, “I’m very excited to take my career and brand to the next level and I trust DSE Africa to assist in achieving this”

Abebe’s uniqueness, audacious style and confident outlook has helped her maintain her brand positioning, resulting in her repeated affiliation with both international and reputable local brands.

Taking this new stride with DSE, it is now a sure worthy title to crown Moet as ”The Goddess of African Entertainment”.

For more information and inquiries, (IG) @dseafrica

