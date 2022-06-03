Ex-CBN Deputy Governor, Adelabu, Dumps APC for Accord Party

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, yesterday finally dumped the party for the Accord Party.

Adelabu, in a statement yesterday said the decision to defect from the APC to Accord Party was to enable him pursue and realise his governorship ambition in 2023.

He cited blatant injustice, lie, conspiracy and malice as some of the reasons behind his decision to relinquish his membership of the main opposition party in the state.

He said: “A time exists in the life of a sincere aspiring man of the public when events and circumstances lesson the operation of his mind onto new decision, new desire and new determination.

“Such time now finds expression in my political career which necessities vital change, fundamental decision and refreshing determination.

“It is therefore, on this basis that I hereby declare the withdrawal of my membership from the APC to Accord Party of Nigeria.

“This is the political platform upon which my gubernatorial ambition shall be pursued to actualisation by the guidance and grace of the Almighty Allah.

“It is needless to restate in details, reason for relinquishing my APC membership on the point that such reason is public knowledge.

The man dies in him who keeps silent in the face of blatant injustice and the life of a lie is a matter of little time. Evil people struggle in vain in their conspiracy against their innocent fellowman because malice is a poor match for destiny.”

Adelabu added the most important above all was the assurance to his leaders, supporters and the people of Oyo State of his determination never to disappoint them in the pursuit and realisation of his governorship ambition.

“By the Will of God, I wish to present my humble self for the political liberation movement to rescue our pacesetting state from the bad operation of clueless and inept people in government and in the other party.

“We shall together inaugurate a new era of peace and progress in our dear state in line with my seven-point agenda when I become the executive governor, by God’s grace, in 2023.

“There is accord for our vision in the Accord Party of Nigeria. We hereby move to therein accordingly. May God guide, guard and bless each and all,” Adelabu added.

