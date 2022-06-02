Northern Group Asks Buhari to Endorse Osinbajo As Successor

John Shiklam



The Coalition of Arewa Youth and Women has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to endorse Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as his successor in 2023.

The vice president is among the 23 presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari, had at a recent meeting with the APC governors, solicited for their support in picking his successor.

The northern group, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, described Osinbajo as a detribalised leader and a bridge builder with immense wealth of experience.

The statement signed by Mohammed Lawal, spokesman of the group, said Osinbajo has the capacity and the most competent and trusted among the aspirants.

“Although there are so many presidential aspirants, but only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, tested and trusted”, the group said.

The statement noted that Osinbajo, a professor of law performed creditably well when he acted as president some years ago, stressing that he is an, “investment Cesar and an exceptional political breed.”

“Among those aspiring to succeed Buhari, Osinbajo stands out as the most experienced and most competent. His antecedents say much about him, his record breaking performances that have earned him an unadulterated respect, love and admiration by the people.

“Across Nigeria, from the North to the South, East to West, you find Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausas, Yorubas, Igbos, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ekwere, and others for unity, peace and development to prevail in Nigeria.

“He is a de-tribalised Nigerian, a man who is defined by his humanity, philanthropist and respect for all regardless of tribe, religion and political affiliation. He is indeed, a symbol of national unity,” the group said

According to Lawal, Osinbajo is a bridge builder who would unite the country and address the economic and security challenges facing Nigerians.

The statement added that Osinbajo’s wealth of knowledge as a university teacher, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos state and Vice President stands him out as one with sufficient experience to be President of Nigeria.

The statement maintained that, “By far, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the most active, intelligent and creative Vice President Nigeria had ever produced.

“This is evident in the initiation and sustenance of the largest social investment programmes in Africa, which comprises of the N-Power Programme, currently employing 500,000 graduates; the GEEP loans (Market Moni, FarmerMoni and Trader Moni), providing credit to over 3 million Nigerian traders, artisans and businessmen; the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, amongst others.

“The Economic Sustainability Plan is also one of his initiatives that is creating rooms for millions of Nigerians to benefit from several packages like MSME Survival Fund, Youth Fund, Mass Housing Programmes, Farmers Fund, Teachers’ Welfare Scheme, and the likes…

“These and many other initiatives of his has helped in stablising and boosting the economy, contributing greatly to reduction of poverty and creation of more jobs for our teeming youth.

“With such unbeatable track records of this distinguished Pan-Nigerian of our time, a symbol of national unity, a true federalist, full of integrity, we are left with no option but share this with Nigerians as the reasons why Professor Yemi Osinbajo should be the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.”

