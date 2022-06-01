Okada Ban: Police Reassure Lagos Residents of Safety

Rebecca Ejifoma

Ahead of the June 1 enforcement of ban on commercial motorcycle (okada) operations in six Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos State, the state police has reassured residents of safety after speculations have it that the riders threatened violence.

This was noted in a statement by the State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Following the threat to disruption of commercial activities, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, “Deployed human, material and operational resources to forestall any breakdown of law and order”.

Hundeyin also added that a carefully drafted security architecture, resulting from a detailed crime mapping of the state, has been emplaced.

“In addition, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and tactical commanders have been placed on red alert towards any eventuality”, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, the police has urged everyone to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation.

This is as the police, Tuesday, began a Show of Force. The convoy moved from the Police Headquarters in Ikeja to various parts of the state to assure the public that the ban, which was announced by will be enforced without any compromise.

“There is no need for any anxiety over the enforcement of the ban, which has been hailed by the majority of Lagosians as a reinforcement of the Lagos Traffic Law 2012 (amended in 2018).

The Government wishes to advise all law-abiding citizens to go about their businesses without any fear whatsoever as measures have been put in place to forestall any disturbance. Lagosians and visitors are urged to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies in our collective interest,” the state government said.

