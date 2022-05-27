Yahaya Bello to Feature in Naija House TV Reality Show

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Kogi state Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yahaya Bello will feature in the Naija House Reality TV Show.

The Director of Naija House Reality TV Show, Prince Timmy Abiri ,disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the official unveiling of Bello.

He explained that the show was the first of its kind, as it basically bothers on Youths Political Mentorship Reality TV show in Nigeria.

Abiri said: “His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello Executive Governor of Kogi State, youngest Governor in Nigeria and by all virtue the most active and most youth friendly and oriented Governor in Nigeria as the Youths Political Mentor for the Naija youths and most importantly the housemates of Naija House Reality TV.”

He stressed that the reality show will start on June 28 and end July 31 and will be shown on Trybe TV on DStv.

Abiri stressed that after the sad incident that happened on the October 20, 2020 #EndSARS, it became pertinent that Nigerian youths who have the highest percentage of Nigeria’s population are being marginalized and are not included in the decisions making and governance in the country.

He said this was the reason for a high level of criminality, violence, youths unrest and depression amongst the Nigeria Youths.

“Now this is why the first, youth Political Mentorship Reality Tv show in Nigeria for the youths was founded to sensitize the youths about the Not too young to run bill, how they can be involved in politics and be heard diplomatically without violence while also using some of the responsible and diligent active politicians as political mentors for the youths,” he said.

The director pointed out that Bello, being an exemplary leader would be the perfect mentor for the youths through his leadership skills, saying this would also serve as a call to all active Nigeria politicians to support the youths and encourage them to be involved in politics.

Also, a member of the Organising committee, Hassan Omotayo, said Bello was worthy of emulation considering the way and manner he has involved youth in governance in Kogi state.

