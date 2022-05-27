Finchglow Boss to Chair LAAC 26th Annual Conference

The Chairman of Finchglow Group, Mr. Bankole Bernard, has confirmed the company’s participation at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), scheduled to hold in Lagos on July 28, 2021.

Bernard who is also the Chairman, Association of Aviation Training Organisationsin Nigeria (AATON), in an interview with the conference committee in Lagos agreed to chair the event with the theme: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

No fewer than 250 participants are expected at the conference.

A statement by the Secretary, Planning Committee, LAAC, Albinus Chiedu said that apart from Bernard, other major industry stakeholders and players have also confirmed their participation at the conference, which would be held virtually and physically.

Chiedu explained that as in the past editions, the conference had also drawn key participants and organisations from within and outside the country’s aviation industry.

Chiedu explained that Bernard in his acceptance speech lauded LAAC for its consistency at mirroring and shaping the travel industry in Nigeria through its objective and unbiased reporting.

He further said he accepted to chair the 26th edition of the conference because of his belief in the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry, stressing that the theme for the conference was timely and germane, especially at this time where operators were faced with myriads of industry challenges.

He said: “The first time I attended LAAC event, I was impressed by the high-levelled discussions by panelists, stakeholders and participants. I am therefore humbled to receive the honour of being the Chairman of the 26th LAAC Conference and Awards. I believe that LAAC’s contribution to the aviation industry is worthy of recognition by all.

“At Finchglow Holdings, we thrive on a culture of professionalism and excellence. These virtues are not alien to members of this esteemed association. I believe previous LAAC events have gone a long way in shaping the Nigerian aviation industry, hence, I am delighted to collaborate with the league.”

Chiedu stated that the 26th annual conference would centre on solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

