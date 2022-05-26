PDP: Northern Elders Look to North Central to Placate Afenifere, Middle Belt, Ohaneze

There is an ongoing move by northern leaders to ensure that the party’s candidate enjoys the support of the majority of Nigerians.

The move, it was gathered intensified during the week to push for a candidate from the North Central bridge builder

One of the leaders involved in this latest arrangement who hails from the North West disclosed to journalists that, “what the PDP needs is a presidential candidate that can assuage certain fears and long-held apprehension which continue to sow division in the country.

“If the demography was that straightforward, nothing would have stopped our party from mobilising massively for a southern candidate but contemporary reality, as well as the game going on in the All Progressive Congress, APC, suggest that our candidate should be a person that will appeal to almost all Nigerians from the different zones.

“It is in view of this that some of us have started and we are making good progress, to ensure that the North Central Zone which has neither been given a vice presidential nor a presidential slot, produces our candidate.

“The South-east, too, has never produced a president but it has produced a vice president before.

“We are reaching out to leaders in Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and Ohaneze.”

The source added: “It is about the votes in the general election and a North Central candidate would not make the north lose face while, at the same time, leaders in Afenifere and Ohaneze with an alliance with the MBF may not be too alienated. We are in back end consultations preparatory to ensuring that our candidate has the necessary mass appeal

“All our aspirants are sound and they can rescue this sinking ship that Nigeria has become.

“But in politics, you need to look at the numbers and weigh your options correctly.”

On the issue of consensus candidacy that produces Bala Mohammed and Abubakar Bukola Saraki, he said: “Look at the aspirants and their track record as well as the issue of baggage. Is it in terms of being able to work with other colleagues or being sellable to Nigerians, especially the business community and the youth? Each person has a record and it is there for all to see. When you were a governor, a vice president or a legislator, what did you achieve and how will that help our party and Nigeria? These are the issues.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

