“Insurance Critical to Meeting Nigeria’s SDG on Education”

Managing Director, Old Mutual Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, has said that Nigeria would achieve its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) on universal education, when the country has adopted and allowed insurance policies to play a critical role.

Omosehin stated this during his company’s Children’s Day Celebration.

He expressed great concern about the inaccessibility of education to millions of children across the country, and its numerous daunting implications on the affected families, communities, and the nation at large, as the unavailability of a functional educational system for Nigerian children hinders the nation’s contribution to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

“We must understand that our collective future as a nation depends largely on the quality of education available to our children. As the country, which UNICEF ranked the highest rate of out-of-school children in the world, coupled with a population that has rapidly increased over the last decade to an average of 10.5 million, all policymakers in the government and associated stakeholders must commit resources to strengthen our educational system, “he said.

