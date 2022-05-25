Enugu Governor Endorses Peter Mba as Successor

Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has endorsed Mr. Peter Mba as his successor in 2023.

An elder statesman and former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo, disclosed this yesterday, saying that after due consultations, Mba has been identified as the right person to succeed Governor Ugwuanyi.

Nwobodo, who spoke to newsmen at his Amaechi country home, said:“From my interaction with a number of them, I was looking for somebody who I think should redevelop Enugu State.

“As far back as October 2019, I invited Peter Mba to my house. When he came, I told him to consider running for a position, especially Governor. He didn’t give me an answer immediately, but later he came and said he would consider running.

“Tomorrow, people will ask why am I keeping quiet, this is why I’m addressing the media today. I believe anybody who wins the primary tomorrow will be the Governor because the PDP is the only party in Enugu State

“I have also been speaking with the Governor of the State, a fine, peaceful gentleman and I told him that anybody that will succeed him must bring peace

“We need a Governor who will not go into any war, rascality, or vandalism but peace. Anybody who wants to be the Governor must follow the same path.

“I have heard all kinds of rumours about people claiming they are sponsoring Peter Mba, but he knows that I brought him into this race.”

On Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s ambition, Nwobodo said the former deputy Senate President “has come to see me many times and I told him about the need for peace. I have asked him to withdraw all cases in court so that we talk peace.

“We need peace in Enugu and that’s the legacy Ugwuanyi is leaving behind.

“I have asked Ekweremadu to collapse his team, let them join the rest in making Enugu to work.

“I want to thank the Governor of the State for the way he has piloted the affairs of the State,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

